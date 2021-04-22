Reopening universities postponed by two weeks

Reopening of universities has been postponed by two weeks, Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris announced today (April 22).

All universities across the island were expected to resume academic activities on the 27th April (Monday).

However, addressing the parliamentary session this morning, the Education Minister stated that the decision was reached taking into account the directives of the Director-General of Health Services.

Accordingly, vice chancellors have been instructed to reopen universities two weeks after April 27 due to the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country.