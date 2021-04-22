Reopening universities postponed by two weeks

April 22, 2021   11:33 am

Reopening of universities has been postponed by two weeks, Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris announced today (April 22).

All universities across the island were expected to resume academic activities on the 27th April (Monday).

However, addressing the parliamentary session this morning, the Education Minister stated that the decision was reached taking into account the directives of the Director-General of Health Services.

Accordingly, vice chancellors have been instructed to reopen universities two weeks after April 27 due to the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories