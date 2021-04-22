Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka for an official state visit next week.

The Chinese Defense Minister will be visiting the island from April 27 to 29, according to the Government Information Department.

During his visit, General Wei is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and other senior government officials.

This is the second-highest visit to be undertaken by a Chinese official to Sri Lanka following senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi’s visit to island in October last year.