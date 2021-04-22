Chinas defence minister to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

Chinas defence minister to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

April 22, 2021   01:31 pm

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka for an official state visit next week.

The Chinese Defense Minister will be visiting the island from April 27 to 29, according to the Government Information Department. 

During his visit, General Wei is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and other senior government officials. 

This is the second-highest visit to be undertaken by a Chinese official to Sri Lanka following senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi’s visit to island in October last year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories