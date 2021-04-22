SriLankan aircraft at Malé International Airport damaged

April 22, 2021   02:35 pm

A SriLankan Airlines aircraft has been damaged while parked at the Malé International Airport on Wednesday (April 21).

In a statement, the national carrier said the aircraft operating flight UL116 was damaged when a ground support vehicle collided with it.

Owing to the incident, the aircraft has sustained minor structural damage to its tail section (stabilizer), the statement read further.

The SriLankan Engineering team based at the Malé International Airport are working round the clock to replace the affected parts and return the aircraft to service, according to the national carrier.

