Defence Secretary on steps taken to prevent recurrence of terror attacks

The government has reformed the intelligence services to thwart the recurrence of tragic incidents similar to Easter Sunday bombings in the country, says Defence Secretary Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne.

“Intelligence services are well trained and qualified for their profession but the non-existence of a suitable environment to concentrate into their line of work would cripple the flow of the system,” he said.

“We are not repeating the bygone mistake as our intelligence services are performing well”.

The Defence Secretary expressed these remarks while responding to questions from the media at the Attanagalla Rajamaha Viharaya, during an all-night Pirith chanting ceremony organized to invoke blessings to overcome the country’s COVID-19 situation.

Further responding to a question on the risks of recurrence of such an incident in the future, Gunaratne said they have taken measures to thwart similar attempts and actions have also been taken to prevent such detrimental teachings within the society.

Meanwhile, answering question on the measures taken to foil various drug trafficking attempts, he said: “Actions were taken to keep high profile drug smugglers under the microscope while detaining them at the Boossa High Security Prison”.

“Therefore, high-profile drug trafficking attempts have been crippled to a greater extent”.

Further elaborating, Gen. Gunaratne stated the struggle of their second layer to continue the illegal practice has also been curtailed with the support of the bordering countries.

Therefore, a huge pressure has been mounted on the drug traffickers while encircling them with the support of the tri-forces, Police, intelligence services and neighbouring states, he added.

Results are not noticeable in the short-term since this is a lengthy process and we will be able to see the success in near future, the Defence Secretary further said.