Sri Lanka reports another 216 coronavirus recoveries

Sri Lanka reports another 216 coronavirus recoveries

April 22, 2021   04:44 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirms that 216 patients being treated for Covid-19 have been discharged after completing recovery within the past 24 hours. 

This brings the tally of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 recoveries to 93,884.

Meanwhile the total number coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far crossed the 98,000-mark yesterday and currently stands at 98,050.

Presently a total of 3,536 patients infected with the virus are under medical care. 

The death toll due to the virus has reached 630 in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories