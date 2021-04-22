Sri Lanka reports another 216 coronavirus recoveries
April 22, 2021 04:44 pm
The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirms that 216 patients being treated for Covid-19 have been discharged after completing recovery within the past 24 hours.
This brings the tally of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 recoveries to 93,884.
Meanwhile the total number coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far crossed the 98,000-mark yesterday and currently stands at 98,050.
Presently a total of 3,536 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.
The death toll due to the virus has reached 630 in Sri Lanka.