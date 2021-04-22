IDH stretched beyond capacity due to new admissions

With the recent surge in COVID-19 figures in Sri Lanka, the number of admissions to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) has reached a level beyond its capacity, sources revealed.

The IDH, where the maximum capacity is 120 admissions, is currently accommodating 138 people infected with the novel coronavirus.

In addition, the all 8 beds at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital are now occupied.

The IDH is meanwhile facing an increasing need for oxygen as 20 per cent of the patients under medical care at the hospital have been put on supplemental oxygen therapy.

Hospital sources further revealed an increase in new admissions was observed following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival.