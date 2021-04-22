Coronavirus: 657 new cases reported today
April 22, 2021 10:24 pm
The Government Information Department reports that another 137 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 increasing the total number of fresh cases identified today to 657.
All new cases are close associates of patients from the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster.
This brings the tally of cases associated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 93,157.
The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 98,722 while total recoveries stands at 93,884.