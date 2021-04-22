Five more Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

The Director General of Health Services confirms five more COVID-19 related deaths pushing the death toll due to the virus pandemic in Sri Lanka to 634.

01. The deceased is an 80-year-old male resident in Moratuwa. He died on 20.04.2021 while undergoing treatments in Kothalawala Defense University Hospital. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 Pneumonia complicated with heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

02. The deceased is a 63-year-old male resident in Kandy. He was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments in National Hospital Kandy and transferred to the Base Hospital Theldeniya where he died on 22.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as sever COVID Pneumonia in the background of chronic liver cell disease and cystic bronchiectasis.

03. The deceased is a 71-year-old male resident in Peliyagoda. He died on 20.04.2021 while undergoing treatments in District Hospital Iththapana. The cause of death is Covid-19 Pneumonia.

04. The deceased is a 76-year-old male resident in Kottamulla. He was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments in Base Hospital Marawila and transferred to the Base hospital Mulleriyawa where he died on 21.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID Pneumonia, Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dyslipidaemia and Ischemic Heart Disease.

05. The deceased is a 77-year-old female resident in Narahenpita. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments in the National Hospital Colombo and transferred to the Base Hospital Homagama where he died on 22.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Heart disease and Covid-19 pneumonia.