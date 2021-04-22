Four arrested with heroin at Soysapura Flats

Four suspects have been arrested this evening along with 300 grams of heroin and 700 packets during at the Soysapura Flats in Moratuwa.

The suspects were arrested during an operation carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF) while the drugs had been discovered inside a residence at Soysapura Flats.

Special police operations were carried out in 16 selected police areas across the island within today, on a special directive from the IGP.