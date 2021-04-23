Two Grama Niladhari Divisions in Wariyapola isolated

April 23, 2021   07:46 am

Two Grama Niladhari Divisions in Wariyapola have been isolated with immediate effect, says the Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, Niraviya and Nikadalupotha Grama Niladhari Divisions were placed under isolation in order to control the further spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Meanwhile, Kuliyapitiya police area was also isolated from midnight yesterday (April 22). The isolation order is in effect until further notice.

