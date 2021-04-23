Three suspects including Zahrans father-in-law under arrest

April 23, 2021   08:23 am

Three individuals, who had attended the lectures on Islamic extremism conducted by suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and his followers, have been taken into custody on Thursday (April 22).

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana revealed that father-in-law of Zahran Hashim is also among the arrestees.

The suspects, aged 40, 52 and 44 years, were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) from the area of Kekunagolla in Kuliyapitiya.

Police Spokesman stated that the suspects will be further interrogated on detention orders.

Meanwhile, the TID took another individual into custody for allegedly forging passports and identity cards using the names of slain LTTE cadres.

The 42-year-old was arrested in the area of Vavuniya, DIG Rohana said further.

