Traffic congestion in Colombo & suburbs due to heavy rain
File Photo.

April 23, 2021   08:40 am

Traffic congestion is reported in Battaramulla, Rajagiriya and at Armour Street in Colombo due to adverse weather caused by downpours, says Ada Derana correspondent.

Earlier today, the Meteorology Department stated that heavy rainfall of about 100 mm can be expected in Western, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today.

Showers are also expected in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning hours, the Meteorology Department said further in its weather forecast.

