Committee appointed to look chaotic incident in Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has appointed a committee of senior parliamentarians to look into the disorderly situation that ensued in the House on Wednesday (April 21).

The committee is tasked with presenting recommendations on the measures that should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Deputy Speaker MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been appointed as the chairman of the said committee which consists of seven other members.

The composition of the committee is as follows:

• Deputy Speaker MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (chair)

• Minister Chamal Rajapaksa

• Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

• State Minister Susil Premajayantha

• MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa

• MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar

• MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara

• MP M.A. Sumanthiran

The House was in uproar on Wednesday afternoon following a heated exchange of words between Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella and the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The argument broke out over the two-day debate on final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on political victimization.