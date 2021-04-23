Inmate visitations suspended for two weeks

Visiting prison inmates has been suspended for two weeks, the Spokesperson of Prisons Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake announced today (April 23).

He noted that the decision was taken due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Accordingly, the suspension of inmate visitations is expected to come into effect from tomorrow (April 24).

Speaking further, the prisons spokesperson said providing paid meals and sanitary items to inmates through the prison canteen will be continues as per usual.