Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

April 23, 2021   05:10 pm

The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

In an advisory issued today (April 23) noted that heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa Central, Southern and Uva provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

