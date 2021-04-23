Motorcyclist knocked down by tipper truck defying police orders

Motorcyclist knocked down by tipper truck defying police orders

April 23, 2021   05:23 pm

A motorcyclist has been knocked down by a tipper truck that defied police orders to stop at a checkpoint in Thikkam area in Vadamarachchi, Jaffna.

Police officers at the checkpoint signalled the tripper truck to stop, however, its driver had refused to comply with the orders.

While being chased by the cops, the speeding tipper truck knocked down a motorcycle that arrived from the opposite direction. 

The female motorcyclist, identified as a teacher, sustained injuries in the incident and was hospitalized subsequently.

The tipper truck in question has fled the scene following the accident. The police are yet to apprehend the tripper truck and the its driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories