Motorcyclist knocked down by tipper truck defying police orders

A motorcyclist has been knocked down by a tipper truck that defied police orders to stop at a checkpoint in Thikkam area in Vadamarachchi, Jaffna.

Police officers at the checkpoint signalled the tripper truck to stop, however, its driver had refused to comply with the orders.

While being chased by the cops, the speeding tipper truck knocked down a motorcycle that arrived from the opposite direction.

The female motorcyclist, identified as a teacher, sustained injuries in the incident and was hospitalized subsequently.

The tipper truck in question has fled the scene following the accident. The police are yet to apprehend the tripper truck and the its driver involved in the hit-and-run.