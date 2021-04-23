The government today (April 23) published revised guidelines with regard to public activities in response to COVID-19.

Pandemic situation in the country is subject to change from time to time and level of activity permitted and the number of people engaged in these functions will need to be changed, according to the document issued by State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemic and Covid Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

The revised guidelines will be effective until the 31st of May.

Health authorities have introduced an alert level system based on an understanding of public and work settings in Sri Lanka.

Alert Level 1 – Cases reported are only those coming from outside the country (detected in quarantine); no clusters

Alert Level 2 – One cluster of cases

Alert Level 3 – Several clusters in different districts

Alert Level 4 – Cases are appearing with no connection to any cluster (community transmission)

As identified by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka is currently at Alert Level 3.

Revised Guidelines Issued for Public Activities in Response to COVID-19 by Adaderana Online on Scribd