Confirmed COVID cases exceed 99,000 with 796 new patients

A total of 796 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (April 23) as the confirmed cases count topped the grim milestone of 99,000.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that overall novel coronavirus infections detected on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic now stand at 99,518.

Meanwhile, the recoveries from the virus infection reached 94,036 earlier today.

According to statistics 4,848 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 634 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.