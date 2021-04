A 28-year-old from Ulahitiyawa area in Vennappuwa has been arrested this evening (April 23) along with 1kg 638g of heroin.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by a special anti-vice striking unit of Chilaw Police, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The arrestee suspected to be an accomplice of the drug trafficker alias ‘Sameera’ who is currently in hiding in a foreign country.