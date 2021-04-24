COVID figures surge as daily cases count climbs to 931

Ministry of Health on Friday (April 23) confirmed 135 new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 931.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 99,653.

Meanwhile, the country’s recoveries count is at 94,036 while 4,983 active cases are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has so far witnessed a total of 634 fatalities due to the pandemic.