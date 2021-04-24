New highly transmissible coronavirus strain in Sri Lanka  Prof. Malavige

A new strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Sri Lanka, says Prof. Neelika Malavige, the Head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Sciences at the Sri Jayewardenepura University.

This new virus variant has high transmissibility, she explained, adding that it can infect up to 5-6 people in comparison to previous strains which infected only 1 or 2 persons.

Speaking during the special media briefing held at the Government Information Department this evening (April 23), Prof. Malavige stated that slight differences in the symptoms were been observed in patients.

Severe symptoms can be witnessed most youths infected with the virus, she added.

The World Health Organization and other research have confirmed that the virus can be airborne, Prof. Malavige said explaining that the droplets have the capacity to remain airborne approximately for an hour.