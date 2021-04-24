Nearly 100 mm rainfall possible in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology said on Saturday (April 24).

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in North-western, Central, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Nearly 100 mm rainfall can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to (45-50) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

State of Sea:

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea area will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.