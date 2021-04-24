Four including 18-year-old fall victim to COVID-19

The Director-General of Health Services on Friday (April 23) confirmed four more COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the country’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 638.

According to the Department of Government Information, the following individuals have fallen victim to the infection:

01. A 35-year-old man from Nittambuwa area: He had been under medical care at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital when he tested positive for the virus. He was then transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital where he died on April 21 due to acute COVID pneumonia.

02. A 40-year-old man from Pannipitiya area: He was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with breathing difficulty and was moved to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. Reports revealed that he died on April 23 due to multi-organ failure, sepsis and chronic kidney disease with COVID infection.

03. An 18-year-old girl from Wattala area: She passed away on April 21 while receiving treatment at a private hospital. The cause of death was identified as COVID pneumonia and heart disease.

04. A 71-year-old woman from Maharagama area: She was under home-quarantine after returning from overseas when she was admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital with cough and breathing difficulty. She has then transferred to the Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Hospital where she died on April 23. COVID pneumonia and acute kidney injury along with acute respiratory distress syndrome were detected as the cause of death.