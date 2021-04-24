CAA calls for report on disputed gas cylinder released to market

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has called for a report on the new gas cylinder released to the market by the Litro Gas Lanka without its approval.

The company has been informed on the matter, a spokesperson of the CAA said.

Litro Gas Lanka introduced Litro Premium Hybrid 18 Litre Cylinder last week and the product was priced at Rs. 1,395.

This latest product, which had marked its capacity in litres instead of kilograms, came under fire as it was revealed that the quantity had been reduced to 18 litres in the usual 12.5 kg cylinder. The 12.5 kg gas cylinder, priced at Rs. 1,493 in the market, contains 25 litres of gas.

Accordingly, the CAA has informed Litro Gas Lanka to submit a report in this regard. The CAA officials meanwhile obtained samples of the new product to proceed with the probes into the matter.

Further measures to be taken will be decided after concluding the investigations on the new product launched by Litro Gas Lanka, the CAA added.

The Authority meanwhile assured that there will not be any shortage or an increase in the prices of gas in the market.