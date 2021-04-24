Rishad & Riyaj Bathiudeen to be detained for 72 hours

April 24, 2021   01:25 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained permission to detain former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen who were taken into custody earlier today (April 24).

Accordingly, the two brothers will be detained and interrogated for 72 hours.

The detention orders have been obtained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Rishad and Riyaj Bathiudeen were placed under arrest for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who carried through the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday in 2019.

The former minister was taken into custody at his residence in Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo while his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen was apprehended in Wellawatte area in the early hours of this morning.

