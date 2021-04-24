Three districts at high-risk for coronavirus  PHI Union

Three districts – Colombo, Gampaha and Kurunegala – have become high-risk areas for novel coronavirus, says the Public Health Inspectors’ Union.

Daily infections of COVID-19 detected from these districts are now on the rise, Chairman of the Union Upul Rohana stated.

He added that coronavirus clusters are emerging in Western and North-western provinces as well as in other areas in the country.

The pandemic situation prevailing in the country is dangerous, he said urging the general public to act responsibly during this long weekend.

Confirmed cases tally meanwhile closed in on the grim milestone of 100,000 on Friday (April 23) as 969 more persons were tested positive for the virus. The tally now stands at 99,691. According to the Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 5,000 active cases are currently under medical care.