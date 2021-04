Another Grama Niladhari Division isolated from this evening

A Grama Niladhari Division in Kalutara South police area will be isolated with effect from 6.00 pm today (April 24), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.

Accordingly, Adikarigoda Wasama Grama Niladhari Division is expected to be placed under isolation effective from this evening.

In the meantime, Thiththawelgala, Niraviya and Nikadalupotha Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kurunegala District are also currently under isolation until further notice. The travel restrictions came into effect earlier this week.