More than 700 suspects in custody over Easter attacks  Police

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says 702 suspects in total have been placed under arrest over the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

In a statement issued today (April 24), DIG Rohana said 202 of them are currently in remand custody while 83 others have been detained for interrogations.

Meanwhile, MP Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen were also taken into custody in the early hours of this morning with regard to the investigations on the deadly blasts that unfolded in 2019.