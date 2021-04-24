More than 700 suspects in custody over Easter attacks  Police

More than 700 suspects in custody over Easter attacks  Police

April 24, 2021   04:33 pm

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says 702 suspects in total have been placed under arrest over the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

In a statement issued today (April 24), DIG Rohana said 202 of them are currently in remand custody while 83 others have been detained for interrogations.

Meanwhile, MP Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen were also taken into custody in the early hours of this morning with regard to the investigations on the deadly blasts that unfolded in 2019.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories