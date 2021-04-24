Coronavirus: 120 patients discharged after regaining health

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirms that 120 patients who were being treated for CCOVID-19 have been discharged after completing recovery within the past 24 hours.

The new development brings the tally of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 recoveries to 94,155.

Meanwhile the total number coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 99,691.

Presently a total of 4,898 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus has reached 638 in Sri Lanka.