Coronavirus: 120 patients discharged after regaining health
April 24, 2021 04:55 pm
The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirms that 120 patients who were being treated for CCOVID-19 have been discharged after completing recovery within the past 24 hours.
The new development brings the tally of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 recoveries to 94,155.
Meanwhile the total number coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 99,691.
Presently a total of 4,898 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.
The death toll due to the virus has reached 638 in Sri Lanka.