Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 100,000, as 826 more persons were tested positive for the virus today (April 24).

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that total novel coronavirus infections detected on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic now stand at 100,517.

In the meantime, the recoveries from the virus infection reached 94,155 earlier today. According to statistics 5,724 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 638 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The country has been witnessing a surge in the infections following the festivities of Sinhala and Tamil New Year last week.

Health authorities on Friday revealed that a new highly transmissible, airborne variant of novel coronavirus has entered the country.

Accordingly, the members of the public have been urged to wear face masks properly and to adhere to the health protocols introduced by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

The government meanwhile issued a revised set of guidelines with regard to public activities in response to COVID-19. These guidelines are effective until the 31st of May.