Coronavirus: 880 new cases confirmed within the day

Ministry of Health on Saturday (April 24) confirmed 54 new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 880.

According to the Department of Government Information, 18 of the newly-identified cases are from the prison cluster.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 100,571.

Meanwhile, the country’s recoveries count is at 94,155 while 5,778 active cases are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has so far witnessed a total of 638 fatalities due to the pandemic.