Two foreign nationals among latest COVID victims; death toll hits 642

Sri Lanka’s COVID-related death toll climbed to 642 on Saturday (April 24) as four more persons fell victim to the virus, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

Two foreign nationals who were living in Colombo are also among the latest coronavirus victims, according to the Department of Government Information.

The first victim was identified as a 46-year-old foreign national who was residing in Colombo 02. He was transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to Kandy National Hospital after testing positive for the virus. he died on April 24 due to COVID pneumonia and respiratory and heart failure.

The second victim is also a 46-year-old man who was residing in Rathgama area. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus while receiving medical care at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital and was later moved to Homagama Base Hospital where he died on April 22. The cause of death was determined as COVID pneumonia and secondary bacterial infection.

The third victim is a 65-year-old man from Kuliyapitiya area died on April 24 while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus at the Kuliyapitiya Teaching Hospital. COVID pneumonia was identified as the cause of death.

The fourth victim is a 63-year-old foreign national from Colombo 04 area. He died on April 23 while receiving medical care at a treatment centre in Colombo. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and chronic kidney disease along with multiorgan failure.