Two youths injured in explosion at workshop in Pannala

April 25, 2021   10:17 am

Two persons have been injured and hospitalized following a minor explosion at a workshop located in a residence at Pannala, Ibbagamuwa.

Police said that the explosion had occurred last night (24) when the victims had extracted flash powder from a stock of firecrackers, filled it inside a steel tube and attempted to saw it using an electric tool.  

Two youths, aged 27 and 22, have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital with injuries following the incident while one of them is said to be in critical condition.

The injured persons are reportedly brothers who repair canvas roofs of three-wheelers by profession while they had carried out this experiment at their workshop. 

Gokarella Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

