Committee probing clash in Parliament to meet on Wednesday

April 25, 2021   11:34 am

The committee appointed to inquire into the tense situation at the Parliament on April 21 and present recommendations is scheduled to meet for the first time on Wednesday (28).

The committee of senior parliamentarians, representing both the ruling party and the opposition, is slated to meet at the parliament premises at 2.00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Minister Keheliya Rambukwella. 

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had announced last Thursday that a committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been appointed to look into the events that took place in Parliament on April 21, 2021.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, State Minister Susil Premajayantha, MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, and M. A. Sumanthiran have been appointed as members of the committee.

