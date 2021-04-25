Strict action against buses ignoring health guidelines

April 25, 2021   02:00 pm

The law will be strictly enforced against passenger transport buses that do not follow health guidelines, says State Minister Dilum Amunugama.

The State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry stated that all police stations in the island have been notified to look into this. 

He stated that buses should not carry passengers exceeding the seating capacity of the bus and that there is a serious threat when traveling long distances by buses due to the prevailing risky situation. 

Therefore, the bus drivers, conductors and passengers should pay strict attention in this regard, the State Minister said.

Meanwhile police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana also said today that traffic police officers have been instructed to monitor as to whether health guidelines are being followed in public transportation. 

