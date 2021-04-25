Coronavirus: 156 more recoveries reported

The Department of Meteorology says that another 156 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the past 24 hours.

This brings the tally of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 94,311.

Sri Lanka’s total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 100,000-mark yesterday while the figure currently stands at 100,586.

Presently 5,633 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 in the island is 642.