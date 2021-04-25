650 fresh cases of COVID-19 identified

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID - 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) confirms that another 650 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Ten of the new cases identified today are from the prisons cluster while the remainder are close associates of patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

Accordingly, the tally of COVID-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has climbed to 95,613.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country so far to 101,236.