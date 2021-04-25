650 fresh cases of COVID-19 identified

650 fresh cases of COVID-19 identified

April 25, 2021   06:47 pm

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID - 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) confirms that another 650 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Ten of the new cases identified today are from the prisons cluster while the remainder are close associates of patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

Accordingly, the tally of COVID-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has climbed to 95,613.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country so far to 101,236.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories