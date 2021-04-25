Four arrested with 07 kg of Ice in Jaffna

Sri Lanka Police says that four suspects have been arrested with a total of 07 kilograms of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in Jaffna.

The Police Spokesman said the Jaffna Divisional Crime Detective Bureau had conducted a special operation in the Kopai area this afternoon and arrested three suspects along with 05 kilograms of ice drug.

In addition to that, having interrogated the three suspects, the main suspect has been arrested along with 02 kilograms of ice substance at Fourth Street in Jaffna Town, he said.

Police have also taken into custody two motorcycles, a lorry and a three-wheeler in connection with the same drug trafficking racket.

Investigations are being continued in respect of the detection, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

It has also been revealed that these drugs had been smuggled into the country via the sea route from India.

The Police Spokesman said that within a period of just 10 days, a total of 135 kg of ice substance have been recovered by the Sri Lanka Police

A few days back, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) had detected 128 kilograms of ice drugs and arrested 12 suspects.

He said it has been revealed that the drug traffickers and the drug dealers sell the drug known as ‘ice’ at the price of Rs 10 million per kilo and therefore the total value of the 07 kg seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 7 0 million.