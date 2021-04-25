COVID-19: another 133 persons test positive

April 25, 2021   09:07 pm

The Government Information Department reports that 133 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified increasing today’s coronavirus total to 783.

All 133 new cases are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The total number of COVID-19 cases associated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has reached 95,746.

Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported so far has climbed to 101,369 with this.

