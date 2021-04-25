Sri Lanka confirms two more Covid-19 deaths

Sri Lanka confirms two more Covid-19 deaths

April 25, 2021   09:34 pm

The Director General of Health Services today confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths in the country moving the death toll so far to 644.

One of the victims is a 79-year-old female from Kelaniya who had been transferred from Teldeniya Base Hospital to Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) after testing positive for Covid-19. She had passed away on April 25. The cause of death is cited as cardiac and raspatory failure caused by Covdi-19 pneumonia.

The other patient is a 73-year-old male from Polonnaruwa. He had been transferred from Polonnaruwa District Hospital to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive and had passed away on April 25 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories