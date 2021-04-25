Sri Lanka confirms two more Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services today confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths in the country moving the death toll so far to 644.

One of the victims is a 79-year-old female from Kelaniya who had been transferred from Teldeniya Base Hospital to Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) after testing positive for Covid-19. She had passed away on April 25. The cause of death is cited as cardiac and raspatory failure caused by Covdi-19 pneumonia.

The other patient is a 73-year-old male from Polonnaruwa. He had been transferred from Polonnaruwa District Hospital to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive and had passed away on April 25 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.