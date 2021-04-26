Youth killed in explosion in Mullaitivu, another critical

One youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries following a minor explosion in a land near the Wattuwakal Bridge in Mullaitivu.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said two youths, aged 19 and 20, had been hospitalized following an incident which in the Mullaitivu area this afternoon.

They had been admitted to Mullaitivu Hospital and subsequently the 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries while the other has been transferred to Jaffna National Hospital for further treatment.

According to the injured youth, they had entered the nearby forest in order to answer the call of nature and that moment the explosion had occurred inuring them both.

According to police, the forest area in question had been cleared a couple of days ago for various purposes.

However, the police spokesman said that relevant units including the Government Analyst’s Department, forensic and explosives experts have been summoned to the scene to collect evidence, he said.

“Once they visit the scene, we can an opinion about the explosion. Further investigations are being continued,” he added.