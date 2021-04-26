Thundershowers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-central and North-western provinces during the evening or night, according to the Met. Department.

Showers may occur in Western and Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-easterly to South-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40-45 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.