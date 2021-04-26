Leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) and former minister Rauff Hakeem says the recent of former minister and parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen was against the rule of law and has been implemented in an undemocratic manner.

In a press statement issued by Hakeem, he further said: “The arrest of former minister and parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen shows that the rule of law in the country has gone to the abyss and that the anti-democratic move is painful and reprehensible.”

“During the holy month of Ramadan, I am concerned that MP Rishad Bathiudeen has been arrested by using the Prevention of Terrorism Act without the permission of the Speaker or a court order.”

He charged that such “politically motivated” arrests further question the credibility of the government.

Two years after Easter Sunday’s deadly bombings, such arrests are being made to divert public attention, despite the appointment of investigative committees and the handing over of reports, he claimed.

“These are aimed at furthering the hatred and fears of the entire Muslim community among the majority community by associating the upper echelons of politics among Muslims with the propaganda attack.”

“They are taking advantage of such arrests to continue to market the fake propaganda aimed at electoral victory among the innocent Sinhalese people of Sri Lanka. Such were the arrests of former Governor Azath Salley and senior lawyer Hijaz Hezbollah.”

“It should also be pointed out that Rishad Bathiudeen has co-operated with the intelligence and crime prevention units in previous cases as well.”

Hakeem also alleged that Muslim clerics and journalists who were not involved in the crime were also arrested. “There is no doubt that such revenge arrests will further tarnish the country’s reputation among the global community,” he added.