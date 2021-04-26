The main office of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) in Battaramulla will remain closed on April 27 and 28, as an employee has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman said.

However, the First Approval and Final Approval divisions at the SLBFE main office as well as the South Korea employment division will operate with a limited staff on these days.

Meanwhile the Thalahena office and regional offices will not be closed as will continue to operate as normal, the SLBFE said.

It said that Foreign Employment Bureau’s branch at the airport will also be providing services and registration for foreign employment can be carried out there.

The SLBFE stated that its main office will reopen and operate as normal from April 29 after the disinfecting of the office premises, as per the health guideline, and ensuring an environment safe for the general public.