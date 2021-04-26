Due to high risk owing to Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the services in relation to driving licenses provided by Werahera Office of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) will have to be limited in accordance with the health guide lines provided by the health sectors, the department said.

It is hereby notified that the services will be provided in the following manner for the clients who received an appointment for after 12.00 p.m. between 27.04.2021 and 13.05.2021 (including these two days) through Tele. No. 011-2677877 of the Driving Licenses Division of Werahera Office of the Department of Motor Traffic.

Similarly, the clients who received an appointment for before 12.00 p.m. on the aforesaid days (including 12.00 p.m.) can obtain the services from 8.30 a. m. to 3.00 p.m. on the same received day from Werahera office.