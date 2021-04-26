Imbulagoda and Katudampe GN divisions to be isolated

Imbulagoda and Katudampe GN divisions to be isolated

April 26, 2021   07:18 pm

Imbulagoda and Katudampe Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Rathagama police area in Galle District will vbe isolated from 8.00 p.m. tonight, according to Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

Earlier today it was announced that eight Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in three districts would be isolated with effect from 8.00 p.m. tonight (26) to control the spread of Covid-19.

Accordingly, the following areas will be isolated from tonight:

Galle District: Imbulagoda and Katudampe Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Rathagama police area

Gampaha District: Polhena, Heeralugedara and Kaluaggala GN divisions in Kotadeniyawa police area and Aswennawatta East GN division in Minuwangoda police area.

Kalutara District: Miriswatta, Pelawatta North and Pelawatta East GN divisions in Meegahatenna police area.

Trincomalee District: Poompuhar Grama Niladhari Division in Trincomalee police area.

In addition to this the premises of the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre has been isolated for two weeks from today. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories