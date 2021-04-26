Imbulagoda and Katudampe GN divisions to be isolated

Imbulagoda and Katudampe Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Rathagama police area in Galle District will vbe isolated from 8.00 p.m. tonight, according to Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

Earlier today it was announced that eight Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in three districts would be isolated with effect from 8.00 p.m. tonight (26) to control the spread of Covid-19.

Accordingly, the following areas will be isolated from tonight:

Galle District: Imbulagoda and Katudampe Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Rathagama police area

Gampaha District: Polhena, Heeralugedara and Kaluaggala GN divisions in Kotadeniyawa police area and Aswennawatta East GN division in Minuwangoda police area.

Kalutara District: Miriswatta, Pelawatta North and Pelawatta East GN divisions in Meegahatenna police area.

Trincomalee District: Poompuhar Grama Niladhari Division in Trincomalee police area.

In addition to this the premises of the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre has been isolated for two weeks from today.