952 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka today

The Ministry of Health says that another 60 persons have tested positive for coronavirus increasing today’s total of new Covid-19 cases to 952.

All 60 new cases are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The total number of cases associated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has climbed to 96,698 with this.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far has hit 102,376.