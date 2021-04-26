Sri Lanka reports three more Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services confirms three more Covid-19 deaths today, pushing the country’s death toll from COVID-19 to 647.

1. A 70-year-old female from Galpatha who had passed away on April 26 while receiving treatment at the Kalutara District General Hospital. The cause of death is reported as Covid-19 pneumonia.

2. A 92-year-old male from Kandana who had passed away on April 25 while being treated at IDH. The cause of death is cited as Covid-19 pneumonia, acute kidney damage, high blood sugar, high blood pressure and kidney disease.

3. A 70-year-old female from Avissawella who had been transferred from Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital to Neville Fernando Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive. She had passed away on April 26 due to complications caused by Covid-19 pneumonia and acute raspatory and heart failure.