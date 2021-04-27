Two more Grama Niladhari Divisions under isolation

Two Grama Niladhari Divisions have been isolated with immediate effect, the Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva announced this morning (April 27).

Accordingly, Siriketha Grama Niladhari Division in Hingurakgoda and Pallekumbura Grama Niladhari Division in Ukuwela, Matale have been placed under isolation.

The move came after taking into account the risk of COVID-19 infection in the aforementioned areas, the Army Chief said further.