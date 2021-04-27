CID allowed to detain & interrogate Bathiudeen brothers for 90 days

April 27, 2021   08:12 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been granted permission to detain and interrogate MP Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen for 90 days with regard to the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Bathiudeen brothers were arrested on Saturday (April 24) for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who perpetrated the deadly terror attacks on April 21, 2019.

The former minister was taken into custody at his residence in Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo while his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen was apprehended in Wellawatte area.

They were initially interrogated under a 72-hour detention order obtained by the CID under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

